Register
11:45 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan December 7, 2015. Ghani confirmed on Monday that he would travel to Pakistan for a regional conference on Afghanistan, in a sign of fresh efforts to reduce tension between the two neighbouring countries. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

    Afghanistan’s Former Defence Minister Asks Interpol to Detain ‘President Moneybags’ Ashraf Ghani

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083613016_0:111:2911:1748_1200x675_80_0_0_74308ab2af2aed3235afdc0b46eacf8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108181083648201-afghanistans-former-defence-minister-asks-interpol-to-detain-president-moneybags-ashraf-ghani/

    The Taliban militia routed Afghan forces and captured almost all of Afghanistan’s cities in a series of lightning offensives on urban areas which began in early August, culminating in the fall of Kabul on Sunday.

    Ousted Afghan Defence Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi has called on Interpol to detain former president Ashraf Ghani, and has accused the former president of “selling” the homeland.

    “Those who trade and sell the homeland must be arrested and punished,” Mohammadi tweeted, accompanying his post with the hashtag #InterpolArrest_Ghani.

    Wednesday’s tweet is the second time Mohammadi has publicly accused the former Afghan president of corruption. On Sunday, the same day that he and other government officials fled the country, Mohammadi alleged that the government didn’t allow the military to do its job, tweeting: “They tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland; damn the rich man and his gang.” The minister did not elaborate.

    The recriminations come in the wake of the dramatic collapse of the Afghan government following Sunday’s takeover of Kabul, which brought with it an end to the 19-plus year reign of a pro-US government in the war-torn West Asian nation.

    President Moneybags

    On Monday, Nikita Ishenko, a spokesman from Russia’s Embassy in Afghanistan, revealed to Sputnik that President Ghani fled Kabul with cars and a helicopter full of cash.

    In this handout photograph taken on 25 August 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad
    © AFP 2021 / Pakistan Foreign Ministry
    From Hunted and Jailed Taliban Warlord to Public Face of Afghanistan: Who is Abdul Ghani Baradar?
    Ghani’s current location is unknown. However, a source speaking to Afghan news outlet Kabul News has claimed he is now settled in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Before that, he was speculated to have fled to Tajikistan or Uzbekistan.

    Kabul Airport sources earlier told Indian media that Mohammadi himself had also fled to the UAE, although these reports too have yet to be verified.

    Mohammadi served as a key figure in successive pro-US Afghan governments since the early 2000s. He was appointed chief of staff of the Afghan National Army in 2002, and in 2010 was transferred to serve as interior minister. He became minister of defence in June 2021, just months before the collapse of the Ghani government.

    In early August, Mohammadi’s Kabul home was attacked by Taliban militants, who blew up a vehicle near the compound and entered the facility searching for him, leading to a four hour firefight with security forces.

    The US and NATO-backed Afghani government disintegrated less than two weeks after the Taliban began a push on major urban centers, with the Afghan military and security forces inexplicably melting away, surrendering most cities without a fight, prior to Sunday’s assault on Kabul. Just weeks before the surrender, US officials assured that the 300,000-troop strong Afghan security forces would be able to hold their own against the Taliban’s 75,000 militiamen, and pointed to the security forces’ advantages, such as an air force, NATO training, and superior weaponry.

    However, according to investigations taking place since Sunday’s fiasco, the Afghan security services were literally a ‘paper tiger’, plagued by corruption, poor leadership and plummeting morale, with tens of thousands of troops existing only in government accounting schemes to allow crooked bureaucrats to collect fake troops’ paychecks.

    In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 photo, an employee of Doctors Without Borders walks inside the charred remains of their hospital after it was hit by a U.S. airstrike in Kunduz, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo / Najim Rahim
    From Afghan War Diary to Afghanistan Papers, US ‘Reconstruction’ Long Known to be Farce
    Earlier this summer, weeks into the NATO withdrawal from the war-torn country, a Taliban commander told US media that he and his fellow fighters were “surprised” at the speed of their advance against Afghan government forces.

    The war in Afghanistan is estimated to have cost the US some $2.26 trillion, and claimed the lives of over 100,000 Afghan civilians, tens of thousands of Afghan security forces personnel and Taliban fighters, about 3,500 US and NATO troops and 4,000+ Western mercenaries. The US and its allies invaded the country in 2001 over the Taliban’s refusal to hand suspected 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden over to the US without receiving evidence of his guilt. Bin Laden is suspected to have fled into Pakistan shortly after the US invasion, and settled in a wealthy neighbourhood housing many retired Pakistani military and intelligence officers before being liquidated in a US Seal Team operation in May 2011.

    Related:

    From Hunted and Jailed Taliban Warlord to Public Face of Afghanistan: Who is Abdul Ghani Baradar?
    View of Kabul Airport as Evacuation Flights Continue, Following Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan
    'Taliban Issued Warrant to Hang Me': Woman Who Fled Afghanistan for India Shares Her Experience
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse