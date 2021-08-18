Register
10:13 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Afghan prisoners prepare to be released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A new report conducted jointly by the U.N. mission to Afghanistan and the U.N. Human Rights Office said Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2021

    Pakistan Denies Reports of Freed Afghan Prisoners Crossing Over, Accuses India of 'Hybrid Warfare'

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083646240_0:171:3072:1899_1200x675_80_0_0_46621d40324979aa6ac7f2e9671b2c56.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108181083645781-pakistan-denies-reports-of-freed-afghan-prisoners-crossing-over-accuses-india-of-hybrid-warfare/

    The Taliban has reportedly freed prisoners from Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi and Badam Bagh prisons since taking over the Afghan capital on 15 August. According to reports, many of the freed prisoners have links to Pakistan-based terrorist groups and have been on the radar of Indian intelligence agencies.

    Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed rejected claims that Afghan prisoners freed by the Taliban have been seeking refuge in the country, as he blamed India for spreading rumours over the matter.

    "No Afghan refugee (mujahir) has crossed over into Pakistan since 14 August. I have seen reports in sections of the Indian media. I reject the claims," the Pakistani minister said at a press conference.

    The cabinet minister disclosed that Pakistan had so far “successfully brought back” nearly 900 foreign diplomats and journalists fleeing Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul. “All of them have landed at Nur Khan Airport (Rawalpindi). It is for the world to see and corroborate our claims,” he stated.

    The Pakistani minister revealed that 100-120 Pakistani nationals aboard three buses had been cleared by the authorities on Wednesday morning. “Overall, 613 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Afghanistan since 14 August,” he said.

    Ahmed further claimed that both the border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan were “stable” and “well-secured”, amid news reports in the wake of Afghans fleeing the Taliban making their way into the neighbouring nation. “Both our border crossings of Torkhman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Spin Boldak (Balochistan province) are operating smoothly,” stated the federal minister.

    Citing sources, several Indian media reports have claimed that Pakistan has been sending and receiving militants from anti-India terror outfits since the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. 

    Further, Indian officials have also been quoted as saying that Pakistani authorities have been helping in moving the terror camps to Afghanistan to avoid international scrutiny. Officials in Delhi reckon that one such terrorist camp exists in Helmand province, which borders Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

    Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, addressing another press conference in Multan city, also rejected the claims, saying that “hybrid warfare” was behind the spread of such claims.

    “This is fifth generation warfare. We should be aware of who is behind spreading fake news,” stated Qureshi, in a veiled reference to Delhi.

    He noted that Islamabad has already flagged the role of Indian websites involved in spreading “anti-Pakistan propaganda” on a global scale in December last year.

    An investigation by Brussels-based nonprofit EU Disinfo Lab has claimed that 265 Indian websites were involved in spreading “disinformation” on Pakistan. However, the probe didn’t link these websites to the Indian government.

    Related:

    Defence Equipment May End up in the Hands of Taliban, Norwegian Military Warns
    Ex-Envoy to Delhi: ‘India Read the Afghan Situation Wrong Due to PM Modi’s Obsession With Pakistan'
    From Hunted and Jailed Taliban Warlord to Public Face of Afghanistan: Who is Abdul Ghani Baradar?
    Tags:
    Pakistan, India, Taliban, Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse