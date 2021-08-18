Register
08:16 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this handout photograph taken on 25 August 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad

    From Hunted and Jailed Taliban Warlord to Public Face of Afghanistan: Who is Abdul Ghani Baradar?

    © AFP 2021 / Pakistan Foreign Ministry
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083645459_0:675:2048:1827_1200x675_80_0_0_871a5c5a25a4bb64da7a544f8e95c12b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108181083645432-from-hunted-and-jailed-taliban-warlord-to-public-face-of-afghanistan-who-is-abdul-ghani-baradar/

    As the US and NATO began their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban* embarked on an offensive, finally seizing the capital, Kabul, on 15 August. As the government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country “to avoid bloodshed”, Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to become president of the war-torn country.

    With the Taliban’s sweeping offensive having now culminated in it taking over the presidential palace in Afghanistan, forcing former President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country, an Afghan militant who was co-founder of the Islamist group is deemed likely to become the new President.

    Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was an insurgent military commander, has returned to Afghanistan and is expected to head the country's new government. He arrived in the southern province of Kandahar after a 20-year exile on Tuesday as part of a delegation of top Taliban officials, a spokesman for the group, Mohammad Naeem, tweeted.

    From Warlord to Political Strategist

    Abdul Ghani Baradar was born in the Afghani province of Uruzgan in 1968, and was raised in the birthplace of the Taliban movement - Kandahar. He fought alongside the Afghan Mujahideen against the Soviet forces in the 1980s.
    Over a period of 10 years, the Soviet Union undertook military efforts in Afghanistan as part of an attempt to back the ruling People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan.

    However, the US maintained firm support for the rebels opposing the Soviet-backed government, and after the 1988 peace accord with Afghanistan, the last Soviet soldiers left the country in October 1989. Civil war between rival warlords continued in Afghanistan until the Taliban’s seizure of power in the late 1990s.

    Abdul Ghani Baradar set up a madrassa in Kandahar with his late mentor, one-eyed cleric Mullah Mohammed Omar, and the two eventually founded the Taliban movement.

    Mullah Mohammed Omar was the de facto leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001.
    Baradar was made the deputy defence minister in the Taliban government, which under Mullah Omar’s leadership enshrined strict Islamic principles. As education and employment for women, who were forced to wear burqas, all but ceased, capital punishment was enacted for various transgressions and music, television, and other forms of popular entertainment prohibited.

    Baradar also ostensibly built links with Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, from a base in the mountainous region bordering Pakistan, according to the New York Times.

    It was Mullah Omar’s refusal to extradite the al-Qaeda leader in the aftermath of those terror attacks that prompted the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

    Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan. (File)
    © AP Photo
    Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan. (File)

    After the overthrow of the Taliban government, Baradar is believed to have helped Mullah Omar escape by riding a motorcycle across the border. In Pakistan, the two are believed to have controlled their Islamist group from a network of safe houses. As Omar's health started to fail, in 2010, Baradar was reported to have assumed “absolute control” over the Taliban's operations. Mullah Omar is believed to have died from tuberculosis in 2013.

    This undated file photo reportedly shows the Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar
    © AP Photo / File
    This undated file photo reportedly shows the Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar

    US officials believed that besides running the Taliban’s military operations, Mullah Baradar ran the group’s leadership council, often called the Quetta Shura. As a result of a secret joint operation by Pakistani and American intelligence forces, according to American government officials Baradar was arrested in a raid in Pakistan in 2010. Baradar was kept in custody, where he reportedly began lobbying his organisation's commanders to engage in dialogue with the US and Afghan governments. At the behest of President Trump's Afghan peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Baradar was freed in October 2018.

    "The release of Mullah Baradar, which was my request... they (Pakistan) accommodated that, because Mullah Baradar has reputation of being more open, more pro-peace," said the top US envoy at the time, adding that according to ex-Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and his successor President Ashraf Ghani, Baradar could play a pivotal role in the peace process and had tried to facilitate talks between the Taliban and the US.

    The following year, Baradar was named as the Taliban's chief negotiator in formal negotiations in Qatar.

    In February 2020, Abdul Ghani Baradar was present during the signing of the Doha Agreement under then-president Donald Trump. Under it, the US would draw its forces down to all but 2,500 troops, while the Taliban pledged not to let extremists use the country for attacking the US or its allies.

    The deal was supposed to be followed by power-sharing talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.

    Since the success of their onslaught in the wake of foreign troop departure, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made assurances to the international community regarding human rights issues at a press conference in Kabul.

    According to him, women would be equal within society, but their rights will be guaranteed within the framework of Islam and Sharia. He reiterated the Taliban's previous pledge to grant amnesty to Afghans who previously worked with foreign governments or the previous Afghan government.

    Meanwhile, Baradar, de facto president, posted a video on social media.

    “I want to congratulate the Muslim Afghan people on this huge victory. We were in such a low state. No one was expecting that we will win or succeed," said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Sunday, 15 August, as the Taliban took over Kabul. He vowed to “show humility in front of Allah”, as well as “serve the Afghan people and set an example for the rest of the world”.

     

     

     

    *The Taliban, al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    '20 Years Was Not Enough': Condoleezza Rice Thinks Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Was Premature
    Trump: Afghanistan Withdrawal Greatest Embarrassment in US History, China 'Laughing at Us'
    Gorbachev Blasts US’ Afghanistan Campaign as Being a ‘Failure’ From the Get-Go
    A Tale of Two Withdrawals: Why Soviet and US Pull-Outs From Afghanistan Were So Different
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban, Ashraf Ghani, al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, Osama bin Laden, 9/11, 9/11
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse