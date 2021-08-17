Video: Afghan Women March Across Kabul to Demand Taliban Respect Their Rights

Several women marched across the Afghan capital on Tuesday with white sheets of paper, chanting their demands, including respect for political, civil, and women's rights.
On 15 August, the Taliban* completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The radical group later declared an end to the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
