P Nation Reveals Ten Potential Trainees of the Label's First Ever Boy Group

A group teaser for the upcoming debut group was released along with the words 'We Are P NATION LOUD' on the 16th of August through a freshly made Twitter account along with PSY's label P Nation.
The agency earlier dropped images of potential members and also compilations of some members to show their incredible talents.
All ten contestants were chosen by PSY through SBS's idol audition program 'LOUD'. Kim Dong-hyun, Eun Hwi, and Daniel Jikal were selected in the first round of casting, Chun Jun-hyuk, Lee Ye-dam, and Oh Sung-jun were chosen in the second round, and Choi Tae-hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Tanaka Koki, and Woo Kyung Jun were picked in the final round. P Nation will later hold a live broadcast round that will determine the final line-up. The decision will be made according to voting results via texts and online.
