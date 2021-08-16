Chinese Boy Band WayV Drops Teasers for New Subunit Duo

The official Twitter handle of SM Entertainment's Chinese subunit, NCT, known as WayV, has dropped fresh photo teasers of duo Ten and YangYang a day before their new material hits.
The new teasers bring with them an air of summer and many fans simply can't wait for the music hit airwaves.
WayV-TEN&YANGYANG Single ‘Low Low’— WayV (@WayV_official) August 16, 2021
2021.08.17 6PM (KST)
The subunit will release their first single, named "Low Low" on the 17th of August, following a previous ballad by subunit Kun & Xiaojun, who demonstrated a tender chemistry and talent on the song "Back To You", released on the 16th of June.
Just a week ago, Ten participated as an artist for an SM digital project called SM Station and revealed second solo track "Paint Me Naked", where he showcases all his incredible talent.
NCTzens (the official name for NCT's fandom and subunits) can't wait to hear the new release from YangYang and Ten.
I'm waiting for tomorrow. I'm so excited!!! 😆— 🐈⬛n@@n🐈 (@noonnara09) August 16, 2021
WayV-TEN&YANGYANG Single ‘Low Low’
2021.08.17 6PM (KST)
