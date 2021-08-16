Graphic Clips of 'People Falling From Planes Mid-Air' Make Rounds Online Amid Kabul Airport Chaos

The pro-Islamic terror group, the *Taliban officially took control of Afghanistan on 15 August, dissolving the country's government. Afghan nationals are in a state of panic, with several thousand people desperately trying to escape the country.

In a shocking video from Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, what appears to be two people are seen falling from a flight mid-air.

The Afghanistan-based Asvaka News Agency shared a graphic video of the incident. Sputnik has not been able to verify the authenticity of the clip.

In an attempt to escape the Taliban-captured country, the men reportedly latched themselves onto the outer body of the plane.

​A major ruckus has unfolded at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, where people wanting to flee from the terror-ridden country are flocking.

Videos of people appearing to chase planes on the runway have also emerged online.

In May of this year, the US began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden's leadership. Late last week, the American president authorised the deployment of up to 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan to ensure a safe evacuation of US diplomatic personnel.

In recent months, major violence has rocked several parts of Afghanistan, with a Taliban offensive kicking off amid the withdrawal of foreign forces from the nation. The lightning-like campaign by the militants has since resulted in the fleeing of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who surrendered the nation to the Taliban on 15 August.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.