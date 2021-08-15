Two Powerful Explosions Reported Near US Embassy, Presidential Palace in Kabul

Two powerful explosions were reported late on Sunday near the US Embassy and Afghan presidential palace in Kabul.
"Two explosions occurred near the US Embassy and the presidential palace in Kabul, pillars of smoke are rising", eyewitnesses told Sputnik, adding that gunfire ensued.
The US Embassy has been evacuated, with the diplomatic staff relocated to Kabul Airport. Meanwhile, the Taliban earlier claimed control of the presidential palace after facing zero resistance from security officers there.
The country's President Ashraf Ghani stepped down on Sunday, fleeing the country to "stop bloodshed", as he claimed that the insurgent group was planning an attack on Kabul. His exact whereabouts remain unknown, although conflicting media reports suggest that he could have fled to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, or even Oman.
The Taliban entered the Afghan capital earlier in the day and is reportedly preparing to announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
