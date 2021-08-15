'Shelter in Place': US Embassy in Afghanistan Reports Kabul Airport 'Taking Fire'

The diplomatic staff of a number of countries were relocated to the Kabul Airport after it became clear that the Taliban would reach Kabul in a matter of days. On Sunday, the insurgent group surrounded the Afghan capital, having reportedly claimed control of the presidential palace after Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The US Embassy in Afghanistan has issued a security alert, saying there have been reports of Kabul Airport coming under fire.

"The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly and the situation at the airport is deteriorating rapidly. There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place. The US Embassy in Afghanistan has suspended consular operations effective immediately. Do not come to the Embassy or airport at this time".

Shortly thereafter, the US Embassy sent out a revised alert to remove the warning not to come to the embassy or airport:

Adding to confusion, US Embassy sends out revised alert that removes warnings about consular services being suspended and removing warning not to come to embassy or airport... pic.twitter.com/JNWh2aB1ix — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) August 15, 2021

The United States began the evacuation of diplomats from its embassy in Afghanistan on Saturday morning. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said US Embassy staff in Kabul were leaving the compound and going to the airport, as Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital and local officials said President Ashraf Ghani had stepped down and fled the country.

Blinken said Washington had warned the terrorist group it would face a "swift and decisive response" if it were to interfere with the American personnel.

With the Taliban blitzing through the country, the US has moved to send 5,000 troops to assist with the evacuations. According to CNN, the Joe Biden administration is considering deploying additional troops now in order to set up an air traffic control system at Kabul Airport and increase the number of evacuation flights from the airfield.

