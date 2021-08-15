'Serious' Talks With US Mediation Underway on Afghan Power Transfer, Source Says

KABUL (Sputnik), Rahimullah Khogyany, - The Afghan government continues "serious" talks on the peaceful power transfer with the Taliban* in Kabul with the mediation from the US, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Serious talks are underway between the Afghan government, the Taliban and the Americans over a peaceful transfer of power, but so far nothing has been agreed", the source said.

The Taliban halted their advance on the capital for now, but the situation is unpredictable, the source noted.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly continues to insist on his terms for stepping down and has the situation under control with help from the US.

"The president argues that unless his successor is known and an agreement is reached on lasting peace and elections in Afghanistan, power cannot be handed over to a group whose leader and death are unknown, and who has not seen anyone. And where it is," the source said.

© AFP 2021 / - Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on August 13, 2021.

At the same time, the newly arrived US forces have been working with Afghan forces to secure Kabul, the source added.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up it offensive on major cities. On Sunday, the Taliban took control of all border crossings in Afghanistan.

Later in the day, the militants said they were negotiating with the government about the possibility of entering Kabul peacefully and that the Afghan government would be responsible for the security of the capital until the end of the power transition process. President Ashraf Ghani reportedly intends to step down today.