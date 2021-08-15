Register
14:17 GMT15 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    General Austin Scott Miller, commander of U.S. forces and NATO's Resolute Support Mission, hands over his command to U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, during a ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan July 12, 2021

    Blinken: We Warned Taliban of a 'Swift and Decisive Response' If It Interferes With US Personnel

    © REUTERS / High Council for National Reconciliation Press Office
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    10121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083379845_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_6cb84c0ae88c3da6f055a5bc480764aa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108151083609296-blinken-we-warned-taliban-of-a-swift-and-decisive-response-if-it-interferes-with-us-personnel/

    The United States sent choppers to evacuate diplomats from its embassy in Kabul on Sunday as Taliban insurgents encircled the Afghan capital and demanded a peaceful transfer of power.

    The US has warned the Taliban of a "swift and decisive response" if it were to interfere with the American personnel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper.

    "We've known all along ... that the Taliban was at its greatest position of strength at any time since 2001... That is the Taliban that we inherited. And we saw that they were very much capable of going on the offensive and beginning to take back the country", Blinken added.

    He said the embassy staff was being relocated to Kabul Airport as the US was working to make sure that the diplomats were safe and secure.

    "It's why we had forces on hand to make sure we could do this in a safe and orderly fashion. The compound itself, folks are leaving there and going to the airport", Blinken told ABC.
    A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prepares to land near the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prepares to land near the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021

    The diplomat insisted that the American mission to stop attacks on the US from Afghanistan was successful, and shot down comparisons between the Kabul chaos and the 1975 capture of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, by the People's Army of Vietnam.

    At the same time, Reuters reported, citing sources, that most of the US staff will be evacuated in the coming day or two.

    Earlier on Sunday, diplomats were being ferried by helicopter to the airport from the embassy in Kabul, located in the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood. The Joe Biden administration has deployed 5,000 American troops to help with the evacuations after the Taliban's surge brought the terrorist group to Kabul in a matter of days.

    The comparison to Vietnam emerged after US President Joe Biden stated last month that the Afghan Army could handle the Taliban.

    "The Taliban is not the North Vietnamese army. They’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of the embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable", he said.
    U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with governors, mayors, and other state and local elected officials to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 11, 2021.
    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with governors, mayors, and other state and local elected officials to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 11, 2021.

    The statement, however, may not be so reassuring, as the militants have already managed to seize 90 percent of Afghanistan’s territory and all the borders, establishing control over all major cities in the country except for Kabul.

    When they started their offensive on the capital, the mass evacuations of diplomats began, and images of a helicopter collecting people from the roof of the US Embassy emerged online, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the infamous photos depicting the evacuation of Americans from Saigon in 1975.

    Tags:
    Taliban, Antony Blinken, Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, War on Afghanistan, War in Afghanistan, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse