Taliban 'Surrounding, Entering Kabul From All Sides' as Afghanistan Says Situation Under Control

The Taliban* has already taken control of all of Afghanistan's border crossings, leaving the Kabul Airport as the only route out of the country.

Taliban insurgents have launched an offensive on Kabul, having surrounded the Afghan capital, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the terrorists are entering the capital from all sides.

The Office of the President of Afghanistan has taken to Twitter to say that the country's security and defence forces have the situation under control "in coordination with international partners".

The tweet added that gunfire was heard in several remote areas of Kabul.

آگاهی!

هموطنان شرافتمند کابل؛

در چند نقطه‌ی دور دست شهر کابل، صدای فیر شنیده است. نیرو های امنیتی و دفاعی کشور در هماهنگی با همکاران بین المللی

وضعیت امنیتی شهر کابل را در کنترول دارند. — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 15, 2021

A source told Sputnik that the Taliban had already taken control of Kabul University and raised the group's flag in one of the city's districts.

The Associated Press has cited officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to release the information, as saying there hadn't been any fighting yet. The insurgents are said to be in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh, and Paghman.

Less than an hour ago, a member of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Matin Bek, urged people not to panic and claimed that the Afghan capital was safe.

Don’t panic! Kabul is safe! — Matin Bek (@MatinBek) August 15, 2021

Shortly before the Taliban entered Kabul, the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan, the last post still under the Afghan government's control, fell to the terrorist group. Thus, the insurgents now control all of Afghanistan's border crossings.

The insurgents took control of the key eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday, just hours after seizing the northern bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The United States, meanwhile, is sending more troops to the encircled capital to help evacuate its civilians and diplomatic staff as the risk of a Taliban takeover of Kabul became more clear. Earlier this week, US intelligence assessed Kabul could be isolated within 30 days and fall to the Taliban within 90 days.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW