Uzbekistan Says Its Diplomatic Missions in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif Continue Operating

"At the moment, the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Kabul and the Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif are operating, staff has not been evacuated, everyone is working as usual", Kabulzhanov said.
In the meantime, a group of Afghan nationals has left the area of the Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge, having returned to their country.
"As of 10.00 a.m. [05:00 GMT] on 15 August 2021, the situation in the area of the Termez-Hairatan bridge is calm. Afghan citizens who had gathered at the Afghan part of the bridge left the bridge and the adjacent territory on their own. This was possible due to the active political and diplomatic measures taken", the ministry wrote on Telegram.
In recent weeks, the situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated, with an offensive by Taliban* militants on the country's large cities.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
