Thirteen Reported Dead After Truck Explosion in Karachi, Pakistan

A preliminary investigation suggests it was a hand grenade attack, according to Geo TV.
"The grenade exploded before it could be lobbed inside the vehicle", Counter-Terrorism Department Head Raja Umar Khattab told reporters, adding that the assailants were "riding on motorcycles".
Among those dead was a 13-year-old boy, who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Seven others are undergoing treatment.
Karachi explosion pic.twitter.com/zlkL1edO10— 24/7 News (Middle East Observer) 🇸🇩 (@Boomdotnews) August 14, 2021
"Doctors are doing their best to save the lives of the injured & whatever treatment or surgery that needs to take place will be done", Karachi Administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui tweeted.
The police said the incident could have been the result of a family dispute or an act of terrorism. An investigation is underway.
