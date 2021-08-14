Register
14:22 GMT14 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 16, 2018

    Blitzkrieg: Videos Allegedly Showing Taliban Grabbing US-Made Weaponry, Using Aviation Appear Online

    © AP Photo / Raumat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    161
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079849247_0:0:3088:1737_1200x675_80_0_0_383291235e4d1ac58003ae78f6524d76.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108141083603422-blitzkrieg-videos-allegedly-showing-taliban-grabbing-us-made-weaponry-using-aviation-appear-online/

    The Taliban's* sweeping advance, which has so far left only three big cities – Kabul, Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif – in the hands of the Ashraf Ghani government has raised many eyebrows. The insurgents have taken roughly two thirds of Afghanistan as US servicemen are making efforts to secure an orderly withdrawal.

    The speed of the Taliban's* offensive was apparently accelerated by the NATO-trained Afghan military's retreat as well as by reported capitulations and defections of some pro-government warlords and power brokers.

    On 13 August, Mohammad Ismail Khan, 75, a former governor of Herat, who had headed resistance against the Taliban for weeks, was captured and surrendered to the insurgents. All government officials, including the governor, police chief, head of the NDS office, and the 207 Zafar Corps commander followed his suit, as TOLOnews, Afghanistan's 24-hours news television network, reported on Friday.

    The New York Times presumes that Ismail Khan's capitulation could trigger a domino effect among pro-government Afghan warlords, including Mohammed Atta Noor, who is trying to defend the economic hub of Mazar-i-Sharif.

    ​Meanwhile, social media users are citing local sources alleging that Khan could have joined the Taliban's ranks. It has also been rumoured on Twitter that he and other officials were sent to Kabul in a helicopter with a message for the Ghani government.

    ​"Amir Khan Motaqay a senior Taliban leader calls Ismail Khan, urges him to convince key Jamiat leaders to surrender/join. Taliban strategy of offering insurances to senior Afghan leaders and players", tweeted Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary.

    Yet another video circulated by pro-Taliban channels and posted by a Twitter user named FJ on 14 August supposedly shows "the formal surrender ceremony of Kandahar governor". Kandahar, Afghanistan's second largest city after Kabul and the economic hub of the south, fell to the insurgents on 13 August.

    ​The Afghan insurgents reportedly made further gains on Saturday by seizing Sharana, the capital of Paktika province. By the weekend, the Taliban had managed to capture over half of the 34 Afghan provincial capitals, facing little resistance from government forces and local militia.

    ​In addition, the insurgents appeared to have obtained vast stockpiles of weapons left by the Afghan Armed Forces.

    ​Twitter is awash with videos and photos of Taliban fighters inspecting government arms depots with stockpiles of modern rifles and ammo, as well as standing near armoured vehicles, artillery, and even state-of-art US Black Hawk helicopters.

    ​One tweet allegedly shows an Afghan pilot transporting greening Taliban fighters: "For the first time, the Taliban fighters have deployed aviation", Twitter account The RAGEX wrote on 13 August. "In this footage, the crew of one of the Mi-17 helicopters of the Afghan Air Force, which went over to the side of the Taliban, is transferring militants".

    ​Despite growing pressure, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani released a pre-recorded video message to the nation stating that the remobilisation of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) is his top priority. The video address came on the heels of increasing rumours that the president could resign as the Taliban closes in.

    Sputnik cannot immediately confirm the veracity of the photos, videos, or information on the issue that have appeared on Twitter.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    President Ghani Vows to Prevent Further Instability in Afghanistan Amid Taliban Offensive
    Taliban Claim Control Over Capital of Southeastern Paktika Province
    Situation at Pakistani-Afghan Border Amid Taliban Offensive
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Taliban, Ashraf Ghani, offensive, Kandahar, Kabul, US withdrawal, Herat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse