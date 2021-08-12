Japan's Olympic Gold Winner Reportedly Set to Get New Medal After Nagoya Mayor Bites The First

The 72-year-old mayor came under fire because of his behaviour during an event held in honour of the award-winning athlete.

Japanese softball pitcher Miu Goto will have her Tokyo Olympics gold medal replaced with a new one after last week's incident involving the mayor of Nagoya, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, citing its source.

When Goto visited Nagoya's city hall to report her victory on 4 August, Mayor Takashi Kawamura removed a face mask and - clearly thinking he was in a spaghetti Western where the characters test the purity of gold coins by biting them - took a bite on the medal while posing for photos. Considering the strict coronavirus rules in the country, the mayor's gesture could not but land him in trouble.

In addition to this, Kawamura reportedly made inappropriate and sexually charged remarks to Goto. "Are you prohibited from having romantic relationships?" he was heard asking the 20-year-old, according to Kyodo.

Responding to public criticism later, the mayor attempted to explain himself:

"I deeply regret making her uncomfortable with remarks that went too far... When I ask a young person if they have a boyfriend or girlfriend, it allows them to relax and speak more. As mayor, it's important to put the people to whom one is talking at ease," Kawamura said, as quoted by the agency.

Kawamura also said he would like to pay for the medal's replacement. The International Olympic Committee, JOC and Tokyo Olympic organisers have reportedly worked together to make the replacement possible. Goto agreed and is expected to get a new medal soon, Kyodo added.

Earlier, the Olympic Committee tweeted a reminder to all athletes participating in the Games that medals are made of recycled electronics and are not edible.