Iran Temporarily Closes Consulate General in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif, Reports Say

The consulate general reportedly emphasised it would only offer services in Kabul for a limited period, vowing to resume activities in Mazar-i-Sharif as soon as the security situation stabilises there.
This comes amid a continuing Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, with ten out of 34 provincial capitals of the country seized by the extremists. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Taliban had entered the town of Ghazni, which is located 150 km from the capital Kabul.
US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that he does not regret his decision to pull out US forces from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, adding that Afghan leaders should "come together" and "fight for their nation".
The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces after the US announced in May that it would withdraw its forces from the country by the end of August. NATO countries have followed suit.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
