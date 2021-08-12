'I'm Not Waiting for Biden's Call," Pakistan PM Imran Khan Takes Aim at US President

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been vociferously critical of the "hasty" manner in which the US government is pulling its troops out of Afghanistan.

While officials in Pakistan are wondering why US President Joe Biden doesn't pick up the phone and call PM Imran Kahn given the importance Washington has placed on the country in resolving the Afghan crisis, Khan doesn't seem too concerned.

"It's his option whether he [Joe Biden] wants to make a call or not. It's his business to think if it is necessary to call or not. It's not like that I am waiting for his call," Pakistan's PM said while addressing a group of foreign journalists on Wednesday.

To add to the tension between Islamabad and Washington, Biden wasted no time in calling India's PM Narendra Modi within days of assuming the Oval Office in January.

"We have been told every time that the phone call will happen, its technical reasons or whatever. But frankly, people don't believe it. If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options," Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said.

While talking to reporters, PM Khan also slammed the US for expecting Pakistan to "clear up the mess in Afghanistan."

"Washington sees Pakistan as useful only for clearing the mess it has left behind in Afghanistan. I think the Americans have decided that India is a strategic partner. Maybe that's why Pakistan is being treated differently," he said.

"They want us to somehow clear this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was none," he added.

America announced in May that it was pulling its troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years of presence in the country, setting the end of August as the deadline. Since the announcement, Taliban forces have launched a major nationwide offensive to capture key towns and cities.

Khan has criticised the US strategy in Afghanistan saying, "the Americans should have started negotiations with the Taliban from a position of strength when there were 150,000 NATO troops on the ground. That was the time to talk to the Taliban."

* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries