Canada Renews Ban on Direct Flights from India Until September 21

The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft, Transport Canada said in the NOTAM regarding India. However, cargo, flight crew repatriation and ferry flights, as well as flights that make technical stops in India are exempt from the order.
"Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT," the department said in a statement on Monday.
All passengers departing for Canada from India via a connecting flight will still be required to submit a negative coronavirus test at their last point of departure, the statement said.
Ottawa will work with New Delhi to reinstate direct flights as soon as the epidemiological situation permits, Transport Canada said, noting that the government continues to recommend Canadians avoid international travel while the pandemic rages on.
