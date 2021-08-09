Afghanistan Government to Arm Civilian Militias Amid Taliban Advance

Earlier in the day, President Ashraf Ghani met with prominent Afghan leaders to discuss the current situation in the country.
"In this meeting, a decision was made on supporting the security forces, to safeguard and keep the Republic, and on the cohesion, strengthening and rapid equipping of the public uprisings against the enemy’s attacks," the office said in a statement, as quoted by Afghan broadcaster Ariana News.
Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Afghan government had lost control over the situation in the country and that the movement would soon capture Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the Balkh province.
The United Nations has repeatedly condemned the multiple attacks in Afghanistan, called for an immediate end to fighting in urban areas, and the start of meaningful intra-Afghan peace talks.
