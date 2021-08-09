Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Rape, Sexual Assault on Alibaba Group Employee in China

Launched in 1999, the Alibaba Group is a Chinese multinational company specialising in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology. With a market capitalisation worth $584.4 billion as of 7 July 7 2021, the Alibaba Group has over 250,000 employees.

Police in Jinan, in eastern China's Shandong Province have launched an investigation into a male employee of the Alibaba Group after a female subordinate of his came forward with allegations of sexual assault and rape. The names of both the Alibaba workers officially remain undisclosed.

Revealing that the company was cooperating with police in their probe, Alibaba has suspended the "relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values".

The female employee has accused her higher-up, as well as a client of sexually assaulting her while on a work trip in the city of Jinan in China's Shandong Province.

The alleged victim has revealed to the authorities that her superior along with their client "forced her to drink to excess and that her manager raped her in a hotel", the Global Times said.

Amid public pressure, Zhang Yong, who is the CEO of the Alibaba Group, said that he was "shocked, angry, and shameful" over the scandal.

The company stressed that it has "a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct" and has established an internal task force to investigate the allegations.

As per media reports, a hashtag associated with the case was among the top-viewed on the Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend.

Earlier this month, police in Beijing detained Chinese-Canadian pop-star Kris Wu after a 19-year-old student accused him of date-raping her when she was 17. Kris Wu has denied the claims.

Chinese criminal law stipulates that rape carries a term of imprisonment of between 3 and 10 years.