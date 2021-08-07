Stabbing Attack in Japanese Train Leaves 10 People Injured – Reports

The incident took place on late Friday in a train of the Odakyu Electric Railway company, the NHK broadcaster reported.
A female student sustained seven stabbing injuries in her back and is in a critical condition, while other victims are in non-threatening condition.
Some 1.5 hours after the attack, a man came to a shop and asked the owner to call the police, admitting his guilt.
警視庁によりますと、6日午後8時半すぎ、東京 世田谷区の小田急線の車内で、男が刃物を振り回し、乗客とみられる人を刺して逃走したということです。— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) August 6, 2021
警視庁が詳しい状況を調べています。https://t.co/dNlheZl9RK#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/lWETTZeqQy
The 36-year-old unemployed man explained the attack on the young woman with a wish to murder her that emerged when he saw her happy face. The suspect added that he had chosen a train for the attack to maximize the number of victims, who could not flee in the closed space.
All comments
Show new comments (0)