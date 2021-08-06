Afghanistan Ready to Provide UN Evidence That Pakistan Supporting Taliban - Ambassador

"Should members of the Security Council want that evidence, we are ready to provide them", Isaczai told reporters.
Ghulam added that the Afghan government has been in constant contact with the Pakistani government about the matter and has provided Islamabad with the evidence.
Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday Islamabad is disappointed at Afghanistan's accusations.
The Afghan ambassador to the UN also called on the world governing body to utilize any possible tools, including a sanctions regime, to put pressure on the Taliban movement so that it enters in talks with the government. Isaczai noted that six cities in Afghanistan such as Herat and Kandahar are under Taliban attack and soon other cities, including Kabul, are expected to be targeted.
"We ask the Security Council and call on the international community to take preventive measures, including convening of the special session of the Security Council and the Human Rights Council, to avert a catastrophic situation of human rights violations and large scale displacement of civilian population, which we’ve witnessed in the Middle East and other conflicts around the world. We have an opportunity to stop this now," he said.
At the same time, Isaczai expressed certainty that the Afghan army will be able to withstand additional pressure from the Taliban and defend itself.
Fighting has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the terrorist group has intensified the offensive to recapture Afghanistan since foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.
