Man Detained for Stabbing Four People on Tokyo Train

At least four people were wounded after a knife-wielding man attacked them on a Tokyo train on Friday, reports say. The assault occurred on an Odakyu Electric Railway line in Tokyo's south-western suburb of Setagaya.
The suspect fled the train by foot after it stopped, leaving his weapon and a mobile phone, but was later caught by the police.
The cause of the incident remains unclear.
