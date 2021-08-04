Sumo Wrestler’s Butt Scares Olympic Horses During Qualifier – Photo, Video

A life-sized sumo wrestler statue was placed near obstacle number 10 at the equestrian park at the Tokyo Olympics Games.
"As you come around, you see a big guy's [butt]," British rider Harry Charles said as quoted by the ABC.
"There's a lot to look at," Ireland's rider Cian O'Connor said.
Sumo meets equestrian jumping, or something like that. pic.twitter.com/51bAn94YnP— Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) August 3, 2021
According to the riders that took part in Tuesday night’s Olympic jumping qualifier, the statue might have distracted several horses during qualifying for the individual jumping final.
Sumo westler win#馬術 #Tokyo2020 #Equestrian pic.twitter.com/DGfhB8DPAe— ビタミンM (@ymhachi) August 3, 2021
For all the #sumo ladies out there - the equestrian #Olympics commentator agrees with you. pic.twitter.com/MaUmc6SAIv— Melissa (@Kyrkikree) August 3, 2021
The statue stands left of a jump and is facing away from approaching riders.
The Equestrian Park, where the jumping final took place, is known for being decorated to showcase elements of Japanese culture.
