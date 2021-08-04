Taliban Claims Responsibility for Attack on Afghan Defence Minister's House in Kabul

On Tuesday, a car exploded near Afghan Defence Minister Gen. Bismillah Khan Mohammadi's house in Kabul. The minister was not injured in the attack.

The Taliban* has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack on Afghan Defence Minister Gen. Bismillah Khan Mohammadi's house in Kabul.

The group went on to warn of more attacks against senior Afghan government officials.

Multiple blasts and sporadic gunfire were reported in the Afghan capital near the residence of the acting defence minister late on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, a car was blown up near the cabinet minister's residence, after which several armed people entered the building. Government forces fought the unidentified gunmen for over four hours.

Mohammadi later said that he and his family were safe following the "terrorist attack" on his residence. TOLOnews reported that some of his security guards had been injured in the incident.

The country's interior ministry announced that at least eight people were killed and over 20 wounded in the car bomb blast near Mohammadi's residence.

The attack came as the Taliban has ramped up fighting against US-backed government forces in a campaign to seize control of Afghanistan as the American forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. The insurgent group claims it controls over 85 percent of the country's territory, as well as 90 percent of the border areas. The Afghan government has dismissed these claims as propaganda.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.