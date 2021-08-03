China's Wuhan Set to Screen Entire City for COVID-19 as New Cases Detected

"The deputy secretary of the Wuhan government, Li Tao, has announced that Wuhan launches emergency screening of the entire population for COVID-19," the government said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, China reported 90 new symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic cases. Of these infections, three symptomatic and five asymptomatic were registered in Wuhan, which prompted the local authorities to declare one of the streets a zone with average epidemiological risk and introduces quarantine measures there.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the city has registered 50,399 infections, including 46,512 recoveries and 3,869 fatalities. As of early August, 18 people were receiving treatment in hospitals.
