Strange Mark, Bandage Spotted on Kim Jong-un's Head by Media

North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un was seen last week sporting a strange "dark green spot" or possible bruise in the back of his head, NK News reports.
According to the media outlet, said spot was visible on Kim’s head during a "military event" he attended from 24 July to 27 July, and in the footage of "a war veterans conference and related events" that were held from 27 July till 29 July.
In some footage, that particular spot on Kim’s head was apparently covered with a bandage.
NEW: Kim Jong Un appeared with a dark spot on the back of his head during public appearances last week:— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) August 2, 2021
-Visible from July 24-27, absent on June 29
-Covered with a bandage in some footage
-Cause or nature of the large, dark spot or bruise is unknownhttps://t.co/WvwRGFME7J pic.twitter.com/oLwQCwTsJX
The media outlet points out that, during Kim’s appearance at a politburo meeting held on 29 June, there were no signs of that mark on his head.
The cause of the spot in question wasn’t immediately clear, as it is "difficult to diagnose using only images", NK News points out.
All comments
Show new comments (0)