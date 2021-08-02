Scandal Erupts as Former Canadian Minister Calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'Shameless Liar'

On Monday Pakistan's Foreign Ministry complained after former Canadian Minister Chris Alexander called Prime Minister Imran Khan "a deceitful, shameless liar and a charlatan who has been among the Taliban's most mindless, kneejerk boosters for decades."
"Now when the world has acknowledged what Pakistan and PM Imran Khan have maintained there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and stressed the need for an inclusive, comprehensive settlement, such a gratuitous comment is deplorable," the ministry stated.
Alexander, who served as Canada's first resident ambassador to Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005 – and served as Canada's minister of citizenship and immigration in 2013 – has refused to apologise for his comments following Islamabad's objection, saying PM Khan's "unwarranted, unfounded, and misleading assertions" are an insult to those who have worked for peace in Afghanistan.
— Chris Alexander (@calxandr) August 1, 2021
The Canadian diplomat's refusal to budge was backed by First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Monday morning, who said "Chris Alexander speaks for tens of millions of Afghans."
— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 2, 2021
Senior Afghan politicians have recently criticised Pakistan's role in the escalating the war against the Taliban.
— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 1, 2021
Fighting in the country is raging in several major cities in the south and west as the Taliban attempts to seize control from government forces. The key cities of Herat, Lashkar Gah, and Kandahar witnessed heavy conflict on Sunday, local media reported.
