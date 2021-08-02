Nearly 40 Talibs Killed as Afghan Forces Thwart Attempt to Storm Prison in Lashkar Gah

Fighting broke out between the Afghan forces and the Taliban in the city, national media reported on Sunday. The spokesman added later that day that Kabul deployed hundreds of special commando forces in Lashkar Gah to protect local residents.
"The #terrorist Taliban attack on #Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center #prison failed last night. Of the 40 terrorists who attacked the prison, 38 were killed and 2 were injured," Aman tweeted.
Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in violence in recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The troop pullout was one of the points of the agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
