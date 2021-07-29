AOA Former Member, Kwon Mina, Unconscious in Hospital After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Before the alleged attempt, the celebrity apologised to her fans on Instagram for various controversies in which she has recently been involved.

Kwon Mina, a former member of K-Pop girl-band AOA, is lying unconscious in hospital after she was found bleeding profusely at her home by an acquaintance in the early hours of 29 July. It has been alleged that she had made an attempt to take her own life and, although Korean media says she is now out of danger, she has not yet returned to consciousness.

Before this, she posted a long hand-written message describing her past situation and the bullying she had had to endure from band leader Shin Jimin and other AOA members, who ignored Kwon Mina's treatment since she was a trainee. She also touched on the topic of her personal life, as the celebrity was recently involved in a scandal concerning a cheating boyfriend.

In June, Kwon Mina introduced her new boyfriend to the world in a now-deleted Instagram post. However, a netizen who was due to be celebrating having been with her boyfriend for 1,000 days - the so-called 1,000-day anniversary considered so significant in Korea - recognised her boyfriend on Kwon Mina's page and revealed the deception to the world.

At first, Kwon Mina tried to deny allegations that she had stolen someone's boyfriend, but eventually admitted her guilt through a livestream and apologised to everyone who was affected by the situation. She also announced that she has broken up with the man and promised to take a rest from social media.

Kwon Mina, who will be 28 in September, has been affected by malicious comments and expressed her anger about what her detractors have said. Now, in the light of what has happened, many K-Pop fans are beginning to question whether the whole bullying controversy with Shin Jimin - who has left the entertainment industry - was true after all.

