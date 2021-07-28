Legendary K-Pop Girl Band SNSD Reportedly to Appear on TV Show 'Yoo Quiz on the Block'

If all solo schedules are adjusted, it will be the first time in four years for the girls to appear as a whole group on an entertainment programme.

Fans of Girls Generation have held their breath in excitement as an official from the channel tvN's show "Yoo Quiz on the Block" shared on 28 July that the legendary K-pop girl group, also known as SNSD, may appear on their show.

The representative said that staff members are currently working on the group's schedules, with the broadcast date of the episode yet to be confirmed.

If all eight members of SNSD appear on the show, it will be the first official activity since 2017, when they appeared on the show "Men on a Mission".

This year also marks the 14th anniversary of the girl group's debut.

SNSD debuted back in August 2007 and became one of the most recognisable K-pop girl bands ever, earning the name "The Nation's Girl Group" in South Korea. Unfortunately, three members - Tiffany, Sooyoung, and Seohyun - decided not to renew their contracts with the band's agency SM Entertainment in 2017 in order to focus on their solo careers. The group has been on hiatus since then. But still, eight members remain in the group and support each other in their personal activities.

Sone (the official name of the fandom of Girls Generation) cannot find words to express their excitement.

"SNSD as a full group after 4 years. First group schedule since 2017."



Sones: The whole

KPOP community: pic.twitter.com/SXQLp7Yu9d — jam | SOSHI BREAKDOWN (@taengmother) July 28, 2021

I can finally tweet this



snsd: sones: pic.twitter.com/5xlJZF5D7v — j 😍💕 | SNSD IS BACK (@bluepink309_ss) July 28, 2021

SNSD members’ various agencies coordinating their schedules right now: pic.twitter.com/FjMXqxLgjC — 💗 Stella 💗 (@SonexStella) July 28, 2021