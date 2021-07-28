Video: Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Erupts Again, Throwing Titanic Column of Hot Ash Into Air

The active volcano Sinabung, located in the Indonesian province of North Sumatra, threw a thick column of ash high into the sky on Wednesday.
"The eruption of Mount Sinabung occurred at 13:20 local time, the height of the ash column reached 4.5 kilometres", Armen Putra, a member of a local monitoring post under the Indonesian Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, told CNN Indonesia.
According to seismologists, the eruption lasted 12 minutes and 22 seconds. Putra noted that the volcanic activity is currently at a level-three alert, meaning that other eruptions are possible within the next two weeks. Despite no evacuation order, authoritites have urged locals to avoid a 3,000-metre radius around Sinaburg's peak and wear masks not to inhale volcanic ash.
A large ash plume towered into the sky in Indonesia, as Sinabung volcano erupted today 🌋: https://t.co/RGx744al95 pic.twitter.com/wgkijiI8mo— AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 28, 2021
#Indonesia🇮🇩:Two volcanic ash clouds were observed from the ground, the first to 7 km (23 000 feet) a.s.l., moving WSW, and the second to 5.5 km (18 000 feet), moving S.#Sinabung #Sumatra #Volcano— Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) July 28, 2021
pic.twitter.com/lZb1RqbPYo
Pillar of Ash Thrown by the Sinabung Volcano on the Island of Sumatra, Indonesia. Hook up the #bitcoin miners! pic.twitter.com/1bVWvz9YJx— Joshua Scigala CoFounder TheStandard.io & Vaultoro (@JScigala) July 26, 2021
This is a breathtaking photo of the Mount Sinabung eruption. pic.twitter.com/ReR5vnrqeT— Ken (@kenbfcace) July 26, 2021
The volcano, which was dormant for four centuries, erupted in 2010 and killed two people. Its eruption in 2014 and 2016 resulted in sixteen and seven victims, respectively. In recent years, over 30,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in villages surrounding Sinabung.
Indonesia has some of the highest seismic and volcanic activity in the world. The planet's largest archipelago is part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire - a horseshoe-shaped strip of volcanos and tectonic splits 40,000-kilometres long.
