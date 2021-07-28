When Dreams Come True for Football Fans: SHINee's Minho Becomes K-League Ambassador

Choi Min-ho, better known simply as Minho, joined such stellar performers on the football pitch as former international and manager of the South Korean side, Hwang Sun-hong, and former professionals Choi Yong-soo, Cho Won-hee, and Bae Seong-jae, as he took up his role as honorary ambassador of the professional soccer K-League at the Sunggok Museum of Art in Seoul on 28 July.
Minho - a member of the K-pop boy band SHINee - is known for his love of football and said at the ceremony that he is honoured to be appointed ambassador of the K-League and will actively participate in all activities.
His duties would ordinarily involve attending various official events hosted by the federation and playing a role in promoting the K-League through individual activities, but at the moment most of the activities have been suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The main goal is to promote the K-League to the public in cooperation with various people, such as coaches, players, popular singers, and broadcasters.
SHINee's official Twitter account also shared a photo of the new 29-year-old ambassador and congratulated him on his appointment.
Minho himself shared his exciting news with Shawols (the official name for SHINee fans):
Minho debuted in 2008 as a member of K-Pop boy band SHINee and has attracted huge popularity throughout his career. He is well-known to fans as a passionate sports addict and usually participates in sports events and championships among celebrities. His father is a professional football trainer.
