Mamamoo's WheeIn Reportedly Discussing Contract With H1GHR MUSIC

Member of K-pop girl band Mamamoo – WheeIn – is currently in discussions to sign an exclusive contract with H1GHR music, the label created by famous Korean-American producer and musician Jay Park, Hankyung.com reported on 28 July.
WheeIn, who debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014, announced the end of her contract with RBW Entertainment this June but promised in a handwritten message that she will not sever ties with the girl band.
Her decision to go it alone proved a good one after she released her first solo album ("Soar") in 2019 to brilliant reviews.
