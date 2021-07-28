Watch: Vehicles Washed Away After Cloudburst Triggers Flood Fury in Islamabad

Intense rain showers have been lashing parts of Asia including India, Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan. The heavy monsoon spell has further led to landslides, floods and severe water-logging taking its toll in terms of life and property.

A cloudburst incident severely flooded several regions of Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Wednesday and washed away several parked vehicles.

The calamity was confirmed by Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.

Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour. Everyone is requested to plz cooperate and restricted unnecessary movement for next 2 hours. — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) July 28, 2021

​As of now, no deaths or injuries have been reported that were attributed to the incident.

Visuals emerging from the affected regions, however, detail the horrifying situation in Islamabad as rains continue to lash the city.

Pakistan Army personnel as well as the district administration are carrying out search and rescue operations.

Flash flood hits E11 islamabad Alarming situation every one keep safe #ptigoverment no one in sight with relief efforts pic.twitter.com/ookXvJD4qR — Maiza Hameed رَبِّ اِنِّىْ مَغْلُوْبٌ فَانْتَصِرْ (@MaizaHameedMNA) July 28, 2021

​This is E-11 sector in Islamabad. Few hours rain created horrible scenes. We may see more similar scenes in the coming days. We can only control floods if we understand #ClimateCrises and #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/N1XS1EJGFu

— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 28, 2021

​Parts of Islamabad / Rawalpindi as non stop Torrential Downpour occured. Sector E-11 and adjoining areas. #floods pic.twitter.com/oLfQFlnEut

— Halaat Updates (@halaatupdate) July 28, 2021

​In collaboration with the district admn,#PakArmy rescued the flood emergency in Sector E-11 Islamabad.This is a tight slap for the lobbyists who are of the opinion that the military' job is to deal with borders.Never forget it's them always for your relief in every difficult time pic.twitter.com/WAEFNlK65S