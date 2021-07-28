Watch: Vehicles Washed Away After Cloudburst Triggers Flood Fury in Islamabad

A cloudburst incident severely flooded several regions of Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Wednesday and washed away several parked vehicles.
The calamity was confirmed by Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.
Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour. Everyone is requested to plz cooperate and restricted unnecessary movement for next 2 hours.— Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) July 28, 2021
As of now, no deaths or injuries have been reported that were attributed to the incident.
Visuals emerging from the affected regions, however, detail the horrifying situation in Islamabad as rains continue to lash the city.
Pakistan Army personnel as well as the district administration are carrying out search and rescue operations.
Flash flood hits E11 islamabad Alarming situation every one keep safe #ptigoverment no one in sight with relief efforts pic.twitter.com/ookXvJD4qR— Maiza Hameed رَبِّ اِنِّىْ مَغْلُوْبٌ فَانْتَصِرْ (@MaizaHameedMNA) July 28, 2021
This is E-11 sector in Islamabad. Few hours rain created horrible scenes. We may see more similar scenes in the coming days. We can only control floods if we understand #ClimateCrises and #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/N1XS1EJGFu
— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 28, 2021
Parts of Islamabad / Rawalpindi as non stop Torrential Downpour occured. Sector E-11 and adjoining areas. #floods pic.twitter.com/oLfQFlnEut
— Halaat Updates (@halaatupdate) July 28, 2021
In collaboration with the district admn,#PakArmy rescued the flood emergency in Sector E-11 Islamabad.This is a tight slap for the lobbyists who are of the opinion that the military' job is to deal with borders.Never forget it's them always for your relief in every difficult time pic.twitter.com/WAEFNlK65S
— Asma Khan (@AsmaHumairKhan) July 28, 2021
The fury of monsoon has been observed in India and Bangladesh this week.
In a cloudburst incident that happened in the Kishtwar District of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) union territory of India today, four people have been reported dead. Around 40 people have been reported missing in the incident.
A day before, on 27 July, flash floods which followed a cloudburst killed one person in the Lahaul-Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh. One person has been reported dead and around 10 have been reported missing. Rescue missions are underway.
Furthermore, in the Cox's Bazar town of Bangladesh, six persons, including five children were killed in a landslide incident on Wednesday.
Due to heavy raining and landslide, condition in #RohingyaRefugeeCamps in Cox's Bazar Bangladesh become very much dire. Water are flooded in every low land areas. Hearing hundreds of shelters drowned into water, people got injured and kids taken away by the current of the water. pic.twitter.com/3L5Nig2472— Ali Zohar Shamim (@shamim_zohar) July 27, 2021
Earlier this month, heavy rains spelled devastation in parts of China as well, killing 63 people as of 25 July.
Zhengzhou subway station, #CCPChina. Water inside metro station #flooding #floods #Flood #chinaflood #ChinaFloods #鄭州 #地鐵站 #洪水 pic.twitter.com/OnM92kXSUI— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 20, 2021
