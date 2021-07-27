Jackson Wang Gears Up To 'Drive You Home' in Forthcoming MV

The Hong Kong native and member of K-pop band GOT7 has just released his latest cinematic teaser with US producer collective Internet Money.

The incredibly talented singer, rapper, actor and model Jackson Wang released the second titillating taster of his new song called 'Drive You Home' on 27 July.

The taster shows the star crying by a car which is in flames and has clearly been through the wars.

The previous teaser, released the day before, showed Jackson driving a fancy car with some beauteous female in the passenger seat - clearly before the accident. The music video ends with the line sung by Jackson: "Who’s gonna drive you home?", which seems to be a reference to 'Drive', a 1984 hit by American rock band The Cars.

'Drive You Home’ is set to be released on 29 July, three months after Wang released his latest single ‘LMLY’.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Rolling Stone China, the charismatic GOT7 member revealed that he has plans to release two albums in English and Chinese, as well as make a record label, although further details have yet to be disclosed.

His millions of fans can't wait to see the new release from their adored performer.