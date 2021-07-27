Register
12:15 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara arrive at the coronation of Emperor Naruhito in Japan.

    As President Duterte Heads For Exit, Bongbong and Pacman Set to Challenge His Daughter in 2022 Poll

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083469306_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_d6be8a8e5ec2bba7b2d7a1b5ce9418c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202107271083470014-as-president-duterte-heads-for-exit-bongbong-and-pacman-set-to-challenge-his-daughter-in-2022-poll/

    Rodrigo Duterte, a political maverick whose image has echoes of Donald Trump, was elected President of the Philippines in May 2016. But under the country’s constitution he cannot stand for re-election next year.

    The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, appears to be lining up his daughter Sara to bid to succeed him in next year’s election.

    Sara, known to Filipinos as Inday Sara, looks likely to have some interesting and tough opponents in her fight to get into the Malacañang Palace.

    On Friday, 23 July, a spokesman for the most famous Filipino on the planet - boxer Manny Pacquiao - confirmed he would be throwing his hat in the ring.

    ​Former Congressman Monico Puentevella told CNN: “It doesn't matter who else are running but Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao is going to run for President. He will file his candidacy.”

    But before announcing his candidacy Pacquiao, 42, has the small matter of a fight with Errol Spence, in Las Vegas on 21 August.

    Spence, 31, is unbeaten in 27 fights and will be the bookmakers’ favourite going into the fight for the WBC and IBF world welterweight titles.

    Whatever the result, it is likely to be Pacquiao’s last fight, and Puentevella said he is set to talk to a number of political parties when he returns to Manila at the end of the month.

    She said: "Everybody's waiting to sit down with him and then we will discuss, who will be vice president, who will be senators." 

    Pacquiao - known to fight fans as Pacman - was elected to the House of Representatives in the Philippines in 2010, re-elected in 2013 and then became a Senator three years later.

    In the Senate he has strongly supported Duterte’s tough line on crime and has even gone further, co-signing a bill to bring back capital punishment which failed to get passed.

    ​But it will not be a straight contest between Pacquiao and Sara Duterte, whose 76-year-old father will probably stand as her Vice President, and the third candidate is a blast from the past.

    The constitution of the Philippines - which was drawn up in 1987 - bars Presidents from running for re-election.

    It was drawn up specifically to thwart a repetition of the dictatorship of President Ferdinand Marcos, a close ally of the United States, who was re-elected in a rigged vote in 1969 and then held onto power, largely under martial law, until finally being ousted by a People’s Power revolution in 1986.

    ​Marcos died in exile in Hawaii in 1989, having stolen millions of dollars from government funds, but his son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, returned to the Philippines and was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992 and to the Senate in 2010.

    Bongbong ran unsuccessfully for Vice President in 2016, narrowly losing out to Leni Robredo, and this time is going for the top job.

    Despite his own lack of clear policies, his family’s huge wealth and allegations of corruption, Bongbong retains a personal following which could see him reclaim a position which his father was forced to give up due to street protests 35 years ago.

    ​But a poll last month by Pulse Asia put Sara Duterte well ahead - on 28 percent, compared with Bongbong on 13 and Pacman on eight percent.

    ​Grace Poe, who came third in the 2016 election, was on 10 percent and Francisco Domagoso, a former actor who is now Mayor of Metro Manila, was on 14 percent.

    Duterte, who led the Pulse Asia poll for vice president, made his last State of the Nation address on Monday, 26 July.

    He frequently went off script during a three-hour diatribe against communists, corrupt officials and paedophiles.

    Duterte defended his handling of the pandemic - 1.5 million Filipinos have been infected and 27,000 have died and the economy has been hit hard.

    He also defended his brutal crackdown on drug dealers: "While we have made great strides in ending rebellion and insurgency in various parts of the country, we still have a long way in our fight against the proliferation of drugs.”

    ​Only five percent of Filipinos have been fully vaccinated and Duterte urged people to get inoculated, but added: “We cannot afford more lockdowns lest our economy bleed to the point of irreversible damage."

    Tags:
    boxer, Manny Pacquiao, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse