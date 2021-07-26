BewhY Gets Set to Release Album Before He Starts National Service

Lee Byung-yoon, known better to his millions of followers as BewhY, is releasing his extended play album '032 Funk' as a parting gift before he disappears from public view for a short time while he does his national service. This is the first album in two years for the South Korean rapper.

BewhY, the well-known South Korean rapper, has released on his official Instagram page on 26 July the list of tracks which will appear on his forthcoming album, named '032 Funk'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BewhY the Funkest (@bewhy.meshasoulja)

This is the first release from the 28-year-old star - who in 2020 married his partner of eight years (in a break with tradition, his partner is not a celebrity) - for two years since the release of the album 'The Movie Star'. '032 Funk' will be out on 30 July.

'032 Funk' will comprise six songs and has an impressive line-up including Dok2, UNE, Dynamic Duo, and Winner's MINO; famous rapper GRAY will also participate in the production.

BewhY quickly gained popularity as a star by winning Mnet's survival TV show 'Show Me the Money 5' in 2016. The next year, he released his first full-length album 'The Blind Star'. In his spare time he writes original soundtracks with his latest being for South Korean horror mega-hit drama 'Sweet Home', which has given him even more heft as an artist.

Meanwhile, BewhY is scheduled to enlist in the military on 23 August as a Marine Corps police officer.