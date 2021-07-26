D.O. From K-Pop Band EXO Appeals to the Senses With Debut Solo MV 'Rose'

Doh Kyung-soo, otherwise known to his army of fans as D.O., is having a busy year. Having ended his mandatory national service in January, he was announced in February to have been cast as the male lead in the remake of the film 'Secret'. Now, to the great joy of his adoring followers, he's bringing out his first solo-album 'Empathy'.

SM Entertainment, home agency for K-Pop boy band EXO, has released the debut album of one of the group's major soloists, D.O, along with the music video for the lead song 'Rose' on 26 July.

The title song is an acoustic melody with a light guitar rhythm with which D.O says that he was trying to create the same comfortable mood as he did with the SM Station single 'That's Okay' - released before he went on national service. As the single attracted a lot of new fans of D.O's tender voice, many people have been waiting impatiently for his solo release.

'Empathy' contains a total of eight songs, including 'I'm gonna love you' (feat. Wonstein), 'My Love', 'It's Love', 'Dad', 'I'm Fine', and 'Si Fueras Mia' in Spanish.

This solo album was released to coincide with D.O's 10th anniversary of his debut with EXO. The charismatic singer also helped with the lyrics in 'Rose' and came up with the name of the album.

EXO-Ls (the official name for the fandom of EXO) were thrilled by the debut of their beloved idol on Twitter trending worldwide-related hashtags #디오_1st_solo_ROSE and #Empathy_ByDO