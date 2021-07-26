Netflix' S Korean Project 'Kingdom' to Receive Extra Sidequel

The popular series about a principality defeating its enemy through the timely use of zombies, has already resulted in one offshoot, or "sidequel", having launched a special focusing on the incidental story of greatly loved character Ashin (played by Jun Ji-hyun). Filming and production for the new venture will begin later this year.

The Netflix original 'Kingdom' series will return with a side story 'Kingdom: The Crown Prince' that will focus more on the story of the Crown Prince Lee Chang (played by Joo Ji-hoon), who fought against the zombies in the original series.

On 23 July, Netflix released an episode entitled 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North'. Starring Jun Ji-hyun, the beloved South Korean actress who appeared at the end of season 2 and drew a lot of attention, it tells the story of Ashin and the beginning of the zombie tragedy that is affecting the ancient kingdom of Joseon. Kim Seong-hoon, the director of the drama, said that this "sidequel" of the story deals with the first season of 'Kingdom' and serves as a stepping stone to whet viewers' appetites for season 3.

Both seasons of 'Kingdom' were selected by the New York Times for its Top 10 Best International TV Shows and were highly praised by critics and viewers with a Rotten Tomatoes score (as of the end of June) of 96 percent.

The zombie plot, which is usually more common for entertainment hailing from the West, is set in the Joseon kingdom, Korea's last dynastic kingdom which was founded by Yi Seong-gye in 1392 and made way for the Korean empire in 1897.

The trailer of 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' is available below and the episode is already available on Netflix.