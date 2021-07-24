Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Police in Australia - Photos, Videos

Mass rallies were held in Sydney, Melbourne, and other Australian cities on Friday, as people protested against coronavirus restrictions in the country. Thousands of maskless protesters chanting "freedom" marched through Sydney, and some of them clashed with police. According to reports, a group of lockdown opponents were throwing pot plants and bottles at mounted officers. The ABC broadcaster reported that 57 people were charged in the wake of the skirmishes.
NSW Police has released vision of some of the wild scenes in the anti-lockdown protest in Sydney today. pic.twitter.com/QqpmmfBS0L— Josh Bavas (@JoshBavas) July 24, 2021
Police in Sydney said they had launched a "high-visibility policing operation", to curb the protests.
Sydney protest. Spot on. pic.twitter.com/acthV2br7w— Unbekoming (@Unbekoming) July 24, 2021
Well this sucks: anti-lockdown protesters from all over Sydney have staged a mass gathering in the Inner West. View few masks in sight, but plenty of COVID conspiracy t-shirts pic.twitter.com/4xEvR8olXN— Zac Crellin (@zacrellin) July 24, 2021
Americans, when you watch Australian cops bashing the crap out of Aussies for exercising their right to protest, I just want to remind you that Australians are completely disarmed.— Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) July 24, 2021
That's all :)pic.twitter.com/NTMeTi2sOq
Huge anti-lockdown protest in Sydney’s CBD. Thousands of marchers chanting “freedom”. This man was arrested after he was pushed into a police officer pic.twitter.com/oDiG88lSyM— Georgie Mitchell (@gmitch_news) July 24, 2021
According to the New South Wales police minister, David Elliott, 57 people were arrested following the mass demonstrations.
In total, the Australian COVID tally reached 32,594 cases, including 823 confirmed over the past week only.
