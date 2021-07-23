Japanese Emperor Receives World Leaders, US First Lady Ahead of Olympics Opening, Reports Say

The details of the meetings have not been disclosed yet.
The emperor will deliver a speech during the opening ceremony later on Friday. In total, up to 950 guests are expected to attend the event, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
Hello, Tokyo!! 👋 @TeamUSA I'm here for you! You make us all proud ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/hkxJTk4xmA— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 22, 2021
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is currently set to last until 8 August with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including the ban on spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.
