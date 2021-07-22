MONSTA X's Shownu Off to Military Duty

Shownu, a member of one of South Korea's most famous boy bands, has shared some photos of his enlistment day, adding that fans should take care of themselves and that he loves them.
더위 조심하고 건강 행복 잘챙기세요— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) July 22, 2021
사랑해요 ~ #셔누 pic.twitter.com/f4YncnF5Wi
The K-Pop band member will begin his 4-week basic military training and will be carrying out his duties as a public service worker.
In a subsequent tweet, other members of the group showed their love and support for the band's eldest member, promising that the day will come when they meet again and that he will return as a more mature person.
📸— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) July 22, 2021
210722 #몬스타엑스
다시 함께 만날 날을 기약하며
몸 건강히 다녀오겠습니다
더욱더 성숙해져서 멋진 모습으로
돌아오겠습니다. 감사합니다 !#사랑한다_몬베베#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X#셔누 #SHOWNU pic.twitter.com/BDI4lkkPkP
Earlier the same day, Monbebe (the official name for Monsta X's fandom) threw a hashtag party, trending #SeeYouAgainShownu worldwide.
we will wait for you!!! 🐻 good luck!!!!! 💪#SeeYouAgainShownu #shownu #셔누 pic.twitter.com/m9Nu6Q5WGc— martine 🌙🐳✨ (@pupupipo) July 21, 2021
this is trending💔💔 my heart is sad and breaking #SeeYouAgainShownu pic.twitter.com/P04JZLngwF— 𝕂𝕘☾✨ 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐨𝐧🌙✨ (@kgmyyr19) July 21, 2021
The fandom after Shownu's enlistment :#SeeYouAgainShownu @OfficialMonstaX pic.twitter.com/CzBeKcNVK0— 7REAS𝑶NS ❀ (@mon_hyunggu) July 21, 2021
Right before Shownu's enlistment, Monsta X treated the fandom to a MV teaser for the group's special single "Kiss or Death" for their album "Universe Music". The latter is set to drop on the 26th of July.
