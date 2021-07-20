Explosion Reported at Factory in China's Henan Province - Videos

The explosion occurred on Tuesday at a factory in central China's Henan province, according to the country's media, citing local authorities.
Footage allegedly taken at the scene and circulating online shows the moment the sky turns red from the flames and a massive mushroom cloud rising after the blast occurred.
河南某电解铝因洪水进入电解铝槽发生事故，全部停产，涉及产能4-5万吨———与国储第一次抛铝数量相当。 pic.twitter.com/f1qdFWYHpP— 曹山石 (@caolei1) July 20, 2021
Another video shows the explosion from several angles.
#BreakingNews -#China #explosion occurred at a factory on Tuesday in Dengfeng, Central China's Henan Province, with loud #noises and #flames. Local #emergency management staff have rushed to the scene. No reports of casualties so far: media pic.twitter.com/btDpLFmDqy— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 20, 2021
According to social media reports, the incident occurred at an electrolytic aluminum smelter, and from 40,000 to 50,000 tons of capacity may be affected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)