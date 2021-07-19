Register
20:48 GMT19 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    CIA-Connected Plane Spotted Landing on Taiwan Just Days After USAF Aircraft Delivered Parcel

    Courtesy of Liberty Times
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083415856_276:0:2532:1269_1200x675_80_0_0_7111fe27565f4877f3c7a2c6385541d3.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202107191083415909-cia-connected-plane-spotted-landing-on-taiwan-just-days-after-usaf-aircraft-delivered-parcel/

    The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has long relied upon civilian-appearing charter planes to keep its operations hidden, such as its clandestine support for UNITA during the Angolan Civil War and, more recently, operations against Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

    On Monday, a second US aircraft likely owned by the CIA landed on Taiwan, just days after a US Air Force aircraft did the same, drawing condemnation from Beijing. Such bold moves, which China regards as territorial violations, have become increasingly common in recent years.

    Just after noon on Monday, a US aircraft flying from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines touched down at Taoyuan International Airport outside Taipei. According to the Taiwan-based Liberty Times, the aircraft is carrying “diplomatic pouches” for Sandra Oudkirk, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the US’ de facto embassy there.

    ​The aircraft is a civilian version of the US military’s ubiquitous C-130 Hercules cargo plane, which is also called an L100-30. This one, with the registration number N3755P, is owned by an aircraft charter company called APA Leasing and operated by H&T Airways - in fact, it’s the only aircraft this supposed “airline” operates, and it’s widely held to be a front for the US Central Intelligence Agency.

    The aircraft N3755P has been spotted under lease by other CIA fronts, too, including in late April, when it flew from Colombia to Haiti under charter by Tepper Aviation, which has operated CIA aircraft over Iraq and Somalia as well.

    ​‘Salami-Slicing’ Tactics

    Monday’s visit comes just days after another US aircraft, a C-146A Wolfhound cargo plane, also visited Taiwan. The USAF aircraft flew from the US’ Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, on July 15, and brought another parcel to Christensen in Taipei.

    The visit aroused anger in Beijing, being just the latest in several US aircraft visits, including by high-ranking US officials.

    ​"Any foreign military aircraft are forbidden to land on China's territory without the approval of the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and any unauthorized entry into China's territorial air space by foreign military vessels and aircraft will lead to serious consequences", Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said in a Saturday statement.

    "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, we solemnly urge the US side to stop playing with fire and immediately quit such hazardous provocative actions," he continued. “The US is now playing with fire and must stop any risky and provocative actions immediately.”

    "China must be and will be reunited. No one should underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wu added.

    Chinese media derided the action, and others like it, as “salami-slicing” tactics, meaning they are small provocations that individually don’t amount to a casus belli, but cumulatively amount to something more strategically decisive.

    A day after the incident, the People’s Liberation Army practiced amphibious assault drills in which a heavy amphibious combined arms brigade conducted live-fire exercises on the southern coast of Fujian, a Chinese province directly across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan. According to media reports, the drills involved Type 05-series amphibious armored vehicles being launched by Type 072A tank landing craft.

    China Military
    Amphibious armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army drive into the waters during an amphibious training exercise focused on subjects of basic driving, landing craft ferrying and assault wave formation, etc. on May 21, 2021

    US Relationship With Taiwan

    The government in Taiwan, formally called the Republic of China, is all that remains of the government formed in 1912 when the last Chinese emperor was compelled to abdicate the throne. However, in the civil war that ensued in the 1930s and 1940s, the communist Red Army triumphed, conquering the mainland and declaring a People’s Republic of China in Beijing in 1949.

    With both governments claiming to be the sole legitimate representative of the Chinese people, each requires that countries recognizing them not have relations with the other. While the United States switched its recognition from Taipei to Beijing in the 1970s, it has maintained informal but open relations with Taiwan via the AIT, through which it has funneled military armaments and managed trade relations.

    Just a handful of nations still recognize Taiwan as the government of China, nearly all of which are small island nations, US client states, or both.

    In turn, another visit last month by a C-17 Globemaster III military transport brought several US senators, where they pledged in a ceremony to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the island of 24.5 million.

    In 2017, as former US President Donald Trump was coming into office, so was Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). As US-Taiwanese relations reached their highest point since the 1970s, Beijing increasingly worried that it could provoke a declaration of independence by Tsai’s government, which the PRC has promised will lead to war, and thus has warned the US not to encourage the pro-separatist sentiments in Taipei.

    Related:

    ‘Absolutely Not’: Imran Khan Swats Down CIA Request to Use Pakistani Bases for Afghanistan Ops
    Photo: Mysterious ‘Ghost Plane’ Spotted at US Base in Somalia Hints at Ongoing Clandestine Ops
    An Ally’s Home, Taiwan’s De-Facto Embassy: Moïse’s Assassins Captured in Bizarre Places
    Tags:
    China, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), charter flights, C-130, CIA, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse