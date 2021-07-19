Afghan Army Reclaims Capital of Helmand Province, Defense Ministry Says

"ANA [Afghan National Army] liberated Garmsir district of Helmand province from Taliban* terrorist control today. Twenty Taliban were killed, tens other were wounded, and a large amount of their weapons and ammunition were seized during the operations," Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesman of Ministry of National Defense, said.
The latest efforts in the Afghan peace process are underway in the Qatari capital of Doha, with a new round of intra-Afghan talks initiated on 17 July. This weekend the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the Afghan government agreed to continue negotiations, to speed up the peace process, and allow safe access to vaccines across Afghanistan. However, there has been no deal on a ceasefire during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which has just started, or the release of imprisoned Taliban members, the radical movement said on 18 July.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)