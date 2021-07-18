Taliban Leader Says Group 'Strenuously Favours Political Settlement' Ahead of Eid Celebrations

The Taliban* has capitalised on the last stages of the withdrawal of the US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of offensives across the country. Foreign troops have been in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years following the US-led invasion launched after the 11 September 2001 attack on America.

The Taliban's top leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday that he "strenuously favours" a political statement to the conflict in Afghanistan.

"Every opportunity for the establishment of an Islamic system, peace and security that presents itself will be made use of by the Islamic Emirate," Akhundzada said in a message released ahead of Eid al-Adha, a religious holiday set to be observed next week.

The Taliban's statement has come amid a resumption of talks between the hardline Islamists and the Afghanistan government in Doha over the weekend. The long-stalled peace talks have resumed after many delays as the leaders of both sides are slated to meet on Sunday.

A senior delegation of the Afghan government and Taliban representatives met in Doha on Saturday for negotiations as violence escalated on the ground in Afghanistan. The Taliban has in recent weeks captured key border crossings, including those with Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan with estimates indicating that the Islamist group might control nearly half of Afghanistan.

On Friday, Taliban fighters had clashed with Afghan forces in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key southern border crossing with Pakistan. The route is one of the main trade and travel routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Our message remains that instead of relying on foreigners, let us resolve our issues among ourselves and rescue our homeland from the prevailing crisis," said the top Taliban leader, who refrained from making a call for a formal ceasefire for the Eid holidays.

The Taliban's top leader's acknowledgement of its forces' 'victories' on the ground have come at a time when large parts of Afghanistan's hinterland are believed to have been taken over by the extremist outfit.

​"We are celebrating this Eid at a time when majority of American and other foreign forces have evacuated our country and the remaining are following suit, numerous districts and large regions of our homeland have attained comprehensive security and the Mujahideen have become stronger, better organised, well equipped and more robust compared to the past," said Akhundzada.

The Taliban is consolidating its gains on the ground and putting up a front more as a political outfit than in the recent past, Akhundzada reiterated.

"We have opened a Political Office for the ease of negotiations and a political track, have appointed an authoritative negotiations team and are committed to finding a resolution through talks on our part, but the opposition parties are still wasting time," Akhundzada's statement read.

* Banned in Russia