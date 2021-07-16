Ex-Afghan Prime Minister Calls for Temporary Ceasefire on Eid al-Adha

"If the countries of the region and the world agree to put pressure on both sides to reach an understanding of the need for a ceasefire — and the parties themselves understand the need for a ceasefire — then the situation can improve. I highlight, first of all, the need to agree on a ceasefire. Let it not be unconditional," Hekmatyar said, adding that the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha can serve a good occasion for this.
The politician believes that the truce can become a step towards the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan. The agreement can be short-term at first, with a further extension, as the HIG leader sees it.
Earlier this week, Afghan broadcaster TOLO News reported, citing sources, that Kabul will send a high-ranking delegation, including ex-President Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, to Qatar's Doha by the end of this week to hold talks with the Taliban*.
Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban have stepped up offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
