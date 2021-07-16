There's Risk of Unrest in Afghanistan Spilling Over to Neighbouring Countries, Lavrov Warns

Earlier this week, Sergei Lavrov described the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as rather hasty.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of a risk of unrest in Afghanistan spilling over to neighbouring nations, adding that the situation in the country is "quickly degrading".

"The threat of such a scenario remains a serious obstacle to the involvement of Afghanistan in regional cooperation", Lavrov said during a plenary session of the conference "Central and South Asia. Regional Interconnection: Challenges and Opportunities" on Friday.

The top Russian diplomat also expressed regret that "in recent days we have witnessed a rapid degradation of the situation in Afghanistan".

US troop stands guard in front of a line of jet fighter aircraft at the US-led coalition's Bagram Air Base north of Kabul (file photo)

"In light of the hasty withdrawal of the US and NATO contingents [from Afghanistan], the uncertainty about the development of the military and political situation in this country and beyond has sharply increased", Lavrov pointed out.

He added that the Afghan crisis is also exacerbating the terrorist threat and the problem of illegal drug trafficking, which, Lavrov said, has reached an unprecedented level.

The remarks follow the Russian foreign minister telling reporters about the "rather hasty withdrawal” of US troops from Afghanistan where they are "abandoning a huge amount of equipment […]".

Earlier, Lavrov said the threat of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan is increasing in light of the US troop exit from the country, and that the pullout is a de facto admission that America's mission in the nation has failed.

In early July, the US Central Command said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete.

With the deadline for a full exit scheduled for 11 September, General Austin Miller, NATO-led Resolute Support mission and United States Forces-Afghanistan commander, warned that Afghanistan might be on the path to civil war after Washington and its allies are through pulling out their troops.